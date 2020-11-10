Advertisement

Cooper extends Phase 3, lowers indoor gatherings limit

(WITN)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper said this afternoon that he is extending Phase 3 restrictions once again for the state.

Cooper said the numbers for the virus are too high. He said the state will remain paused in the current phase and will also change mass gatherings indoor limits from 25 to 10.

The governor said with the cooler weather, more people could gather indoors where the virus spreads easier.

The change in mass gatherings does not impact church services, according to Cooper.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said overall cases are trending up and that is disturbing as the holiday’s approach.

Cohen said the state was a shaky ground as we all head into Thanksgiving. She suggested if you do have to travel for the holidays to get tested for the virus several days before you travel.

Three weeks ago, the governor first extended Phase 3, saying coronavirus numbers were going in the wrong directions.

The latest phase started on October 2nd and was first scheduled to expire on October 23rd.

The new restrictions take effect Friday and will be in place through December 4th.

