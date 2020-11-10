Advertisement

Coastal Women’s Shelter Helping Hands Boutique relocating from James City to New Bern

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JAMES CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coastal Women’s Shelter is moving its Helping Hands Boutique from the current James City location, where the Boutique has been for ten years, to a new site in New Bern.

The grand re-opening of Helping Hands Boutique at 2509 Unit A Neuse Blvd. in New Bern is Monday, November 16.

Coastal Women’s Shelter Director Tova Hairston said, “We are very excited to be able to bring Helping Hands Boutique into a centralized location that best serves our existing customer base while providing an opportunity to reintroduce this gem of a thrift store to New Bern residents.”

The Boutique has been a fixture in the James City community for a decade. Still, the organization believes the new central location is more convenient for customers and domestic violence survivors seeking information, safety, and support.

Helping Hands Boutique is an upscale thrift store whose operations and proceeds benefit individuals and families served by the Coastal Women’s Shelter.

