UPDATE: Beaufort Inlet boater search moving farther off the coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies spent the morning searching the Beaufort Inlet for two missing boaters.

Officials say as of this afternoon the search has become a Coast Guard effort farther off the coast.

Deputy Chief Casey Arthur with the Atlantic Beach Fire Department tells WITN News that the boat overturned between 7:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m.

Arthur says they know at least one person was on board and there is currently an active search underway.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boat was a 35-foot Scout, which is a recreational boat. The boat is the “Strike Zone”, according to the Coast Guard.

Fire departments from Atlantic Beach, Morehead City, Harkers Island, along with the Coast Guard, and North Carolina Wildlife are involved in the search.

Arthur says water in the inlet is rough and hampering the search efforts.

