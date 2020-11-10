Black women, girls in the East react to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Pennsylvania locking in enough electoral votes, the Biden-Harris team was declared the projected winners for president and vice president of the United States.

Now, history is in the making, as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to bring many firsts to the White House, which has inspired some women of color in the East.

For two Black women in power in Greenville and some girls at South Greenville Elementary, Kamala Harris' victory means anything is possible.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave her acceptance speech over the weekend, accepting the responsibility of encouraging little girls watching her.

During her speech, Harris said, “Every little girl watching this tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

One of those little girls living out this moment is O’rmani Stewart.

“Black women aren’t so powerful, and now we are,” Stewart said.

The South Greenville Elementary fourth-grader is full of pride.

“She’s the Vice President, and she’s a Black woman. So, I’m very proud of her,” Stewart said.

Kamala Harris is to become the first person of color—Jamaican and South Asian descent—to hold the position of vice president of the United States. And there weren’t just little Black girls excited. Black women are inspired too, including Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance.

“I was absolutely ecstatic. Politics aside,” Dance said, “I’m just happy to see a female in a position that has never been held before.”

As the first Black woman elected sheriff in North Carolina, Dance sees a brighter future.

“I’d love to see this encourage other women to know that they can because she did,” Dance said.

Representative Kandie Smith was over-the-moon.

“I had mixed feelings. I was ecstatic, excited, relieved,” Smith said.

Smith highlights this as a great time for Black women.

“America does not look like all males, whether it’s white or black. So, it’s about time that we’ve gotten to this point,” Smith said.

And young girls are reminded that the possibilities are endless.

“I can do anything I want,” said Stewart.

Harris paid tribute to the women whose shoulders, she said, she stood on to help break the glass ceiling. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” said Harris.

Before becoming vice president-elect, Harris was the first Black woman elected as district attorney in California and the second Black woman elected to the U-S Senate.

Harris will also be the first vice president to have graduated from a Historically Black College or University, Howard University. VP-elect Kamala Harris is also a member of the first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

