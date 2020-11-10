Advertisement

A million-plus North Carolina parents to receive $335 check

Extra Credit Grant for North Carolina is meant to help with expenses related to schools being...
Extra Credit Grant for North Carolina is meant to help with expenses related to schools being closed for in-person instruction. (MGN)(WJHG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - More than a million parents in North Carolina are receiving a $335 check from the state government to help offset costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that Extra Credit Grant for North Carolina is meant to help with expenses related to schools being closed for in-person instruction.

The money comes from the federal government and was part of the CARES Act. But Republican leaders in North Carolina’s General Assembly came up with the idea. And it received support from most Democrats.

Not every parent got a check. Some people who make too much money don’t get it. And people who didn’t make enough money to file taxes have to apply for it.

