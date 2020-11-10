15th annual Run for the Warriors goes virtual

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 15th annual Run for the Warriors event is going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The race happens every year to honor men and women injured in service to our country after 9/11, as well as the families of the fallen. The race also provides wounded service members encouragement and the opportunity to run, walk or cycle to assist in physical and emotional rehabilitation.

The run will happen virtually this year, meaning anyone registers can complete the run at their own pace between November 14-21. Each runner can pick his or her own course and start time over that time period.

The options for the virtual event include a virtual 5K (includes a t-shirt and patch) for $25 or a virtual half marathon (includes a t-shirt and medal) for $50. Proceeds will benefit Hope for the Warriors, which is a national non-profit dedicated to assisting veterans, service members and military families with programs like clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

You can find out more information and register for the event here.

