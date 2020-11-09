Advertisement

Two brothers who were retired Jacksonville deputy chiefs die hours apart

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two retired Jacksonville deputy chiefs who were brothers are being remembered after passing away just hours apart.

The City of Jacksonville says that Bobby Jarman, 84, died this past Sunday and his brother Gene Jarman, 87, died hours later Monday.

Bobby joined the fire department in April of 1964. We’re told he served 11 years as assistant fire chief and 11 years as deputy fire chief. He retired in June of 1997.

Gene joined the police department in April of 1958. Officials say he rose through the ranks of officer, sergeant, commander, captain, and deputy chief. He retired in May of 1991.

“This is unusual for the two to pass within hours of each other,” Mayor Sammy Phillips shared in a statement, “However, their service to the City of Jacksonville and our Citizens was together. As a family, they were close. They lived close by to one another. Family meant everything to them both.”

Mayor Phillips statement:

I am saddened and heartbroken over the passing of Bobby and Gene Jarman. On behalf of the Jacksonville City Council and our staff, I give my sincerest condolences to the families of these two great men.

Both Gene Jarman and Bobby Jarman had stellar careers with the City. Both rose to the position of Deputy Chiefs, Bobby in the Fire service, and Gene in Police.

Bobby Jarman was a fine person. He was dedicated to the fire service and a model of a good firefighter.

His brother Gene was a mentor to me. I worked under him when he was a Patrol Watch Commander, and then when he was a Deputy Police Chief. As a young police officer, I learned very valuable lessons in how to be a good officer. He was valuable to my career advancement and he was a great counselor. After Chief Jarman retired from the Police Department, there was a great void without his presence.

This is unusual for the two to pass within hours of each other. However, their service to the City of Jacksonville and our Citizens was together. As a family, they were close. They lived close by to one another. Family meant everything to them both.

The Citizens of Jacksonville have lost two valuable and dedicated servants. Their work to make Jacksonville a better place was extensive. Moreover, their loss to our community is great.

