Report shows popular food nationwide on Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - DoorDash reports the top food items ordered nationwide on Election Day.

Cheese seemed to united red and blue states alike, with items like Margherita flatbread, burrata and cheese pizza among the highest trending items.

The top three choices were French fries, chicken fingers and cheeseburgers.

Here is a look at the full list:

1.French Fries

2.Chicken Fingers

3.Cheeseburgers

4.Chicken Quesadillas

5.Fried Chicken Sandwiches

6.Bean Burritos

7.Nachos

8.Cinnamon Rolls

9. Apple Pie

10.Mozzarella Sticks

11.Chocolate Milkshakes

12.Mac & Cheese

13. Hot Fudge Sundaes

14.Cheesesteaks

15.Strawberry Milkshakes

16.Chicken Noodle Soup

17.Chili

18.Buffalo Wings

19.Steak Taquitos

20.Chili Dogs

Top Trending Items on Election Day, compared to orders from the prior Tuesday

1.Margherita Flatbread 825% increase

2. Blue Performance Drink 162% increase

3.Italian Beef Sandwiches 120% increase

4. Country Fried Turkey 108% increase

5.Jumbo Hot Dogs 105% increase

6.Sweet Plantains 103% increase

7.Burrata 102% increase

8.Chocolate Cake 93% increase

9.Jumbo Wings 88% increase

10.Cheese Pizza up 80%

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.