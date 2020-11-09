Report shows popular food nationwide on Election Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - DoorDash reports the top food items ordered nationwide on Election Day.
Cheese seemed to united red and blue states alike, with items like Margherita flatbread, burrata and cheese pizza among the highest trending items.
The top three choices were French fries, chicken fingers and cheeseburgers.
Here is a look at the full list:
1.French Fries
2.Chicken Fingers
3.Cheeseburgers
4.Chicken Quesadillas
5.Fried Chicken Sandwiches
6.Bean Burritos
7.Nachos
8.Cinnamon Rolls
9. Apple Pie
10.Mozzarella Sticks
11.Chocolate Milkshakes
12.Mac & Cheese
13. Hot Fudge Sundaes
14.Cheesesteaks
15.Strawberry Milkshakes
16.Chicken Noodle Soup
17.Chili
18.Buffalo Wings
19.Steak Taquitos
20.Chili Dogs
Top Trending Items on Election Day, compared to orders from the prior Tuesday
1.Margherita Flatbread 825% increase
2. Blue Performance Drink 162% increase
3.Italian Beef Sandwiches 120% increase
4. Country Fried Turkey 108% increase
5.Jumbo Hot Dogs 105% increase
6.Sweet Plantains 103% increase
7.Burrata 102% increase
8.Chocolate Cake 93% increase
9.Jumbo Wings 88% increase
10.Cheese Pizza up 80%
