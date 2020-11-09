Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot outside North Carolina church

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man was fatally shot and a few other people suffered minor injuries during a shooting outside a church in North Carolina.

High Point police said in a news release that officers responding to a call about the shooting found the victim dead outside Living Water Baptist Church in High Point on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have not revealed the man’s identity, pending notification of his family. It was not clear how many people were injured in the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact High Point police.

