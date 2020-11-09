Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Warmer then turning wet mid to late week

Dry weather will be coming to end later this week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Monday & Tuesday

High pressure will slowly weaken early in the week, allowing an increase in cloud cover both Monday and Tuesday. The clouds, however, will bring little to no rain with them with chances staying below 20%. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s each day with winds out of the east Monday and the southeast Tuesday.

Veteran’s Day, Thursday & Friday

Eta will ease northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico late in the week staying well to our south, however, some moisture from the storm will merge with an incoming cold front and arrive here in eastern North Carolina by late Veteran’s day into Thursday. That front is expected to stall over the area, leading to prolonged rain showers from Wednesday night through Thursday.

Rain chances will run near 70% with an average of 1″ of rainfall likely for most areas. Temperatures will peak near 80° on Veteran’s Day with a slight dip to the upper 70s Thursday. The frontal boundary will try to shift just offshore Friday with rain chances dropping to 20%. We could end up wetter on Friday if the front gets hung over us.

