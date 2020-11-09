PANDEMIC: Ribeyes closes Greenville location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina restaurant has fallen victim to COVID-19.

Ribeyes Steakhouse said it is permanently closing its Greenville location because of the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant on Fire Tower Road said it had a good start to the year, but then the virus hit. It says the location has already shut down.

The restaurant thanked customers for their support over the past six years and said someone has already taken over the lease on the property “and something new is soon to come.”

