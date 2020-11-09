New Bern provides hundred of free trees to replace those lost in hurricanes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The city of New Bern held a drive-thru “free tree” event Saturday, November 7 to replace some of the trees uprooted in recent natural disasters that struck the city.

New Bern has seen its fair share of storms, including devastating hurricanes Isaias (2020) and Florence (2018).

The city and public works staff helped to load cars, vans and trucks with nearly 700 donated trees, which included 11 different species native to Eastern North Carolina.

“We know how devastated New Bern was after Hurricane Florence and we know a lot of trees were lost just in the city alone, but I know for everyone’s private property. So, this is a way we wanted to give back to the community and to be able to replenish the trees that were lost,” said New Bern Parks and Recreation representative Jennifer Emens.

Emens explained the free tree event was made possible by the city’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and International Papers.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.