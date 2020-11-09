Advertisement

Man drowns after boat capsizes in Carolina Beach Inlet

(MGN)
(MGN)(WVLT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the capsizing of a boat that lead to the death of a man.

The boat with four men on board capsized in the Carolina Beach Inlet Saturday. North Carolina Wildlife Officer Clayton Ludwick says the boat attempted to turn around when a wave hit it and swamped it.

Three of the men were pulled from the water. The body of the 72-year-old Charles Boyd Jamison, of Garner, was recovered.

Ludwick says an auto-inflatable life jacket was found near the scene, but none of the men were wearing life jackets.

