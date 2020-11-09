Maintaining a work-life balance during a pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As living rooms have transformed into home offices, it can be harder to separate work from personal life.

“Many people are working from home now, so it’s harder to have that separation between your job and your family and as a result, it’s more difficult to manage the expectations we put on ourselves,” said Kim Keehn, MS, LCMHC, CPHQ (Director of Risk/Performance Improvement) at Brynn Marr Hospital.

Keehn says it’s important to make managing your time a priority so you don’t get burned out from your job and so your relationships remain strong and healthy.

She says right now, parents are not only juggling the demands of their own job, but also the demands of learning from home.

“If you’re working remotely, make sure to have a designated space for work, such as a separate room or office, so that it remains separate from your family life,” Keehn explained.

Keehn says it’s also important to have designated hours after work to help your kids with homework, to put the work cell home away and to try not check work e-mails at night. Instead, she suggests spending time with family or doing something that you enjoy.

It’s important for employers to do their part as well. Keehn says employers should consider flexible work from home schedules, encourage employees to take breaks, review workloads and to lead by example.

If you are in need of help right now, reach out to an outpatient therapist or contact Brynn Marr Hospital.

