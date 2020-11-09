Advertisement

Kinston has fourth shooting in less than a week

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Dixon Street around 8:00 p.m.(Amber Lake)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man remains at Vidant Medical Center after he was shot Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Dixon Street around 8:00 p.m.

At first, officers responded to the area of St. John’s Village Apartments. The victim, Khalil Branch, then arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The 24-year-old man told police he was shot on Dixon Street.

Branch remains in stable condition at Vidant while police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Since election night there have been four shooting in Kinston, three of those around Simon Bright Apartments.

