Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh

Helicopter crash
Helicopter crash(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A helicopter belonging to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has crashed near the agency’s training academy in Raleigh.

No one was injured in the crash Sunday. Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Knox says the Highway Patrol pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft when the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near an intersection.

The helicopter did not collide with any vehicles. Knox says the Federal Aviation Administration will be involved in the investigation. He says the aircraft appears to be a "total loss'' based on initial observations.

No other details of the crash were immediately available.

