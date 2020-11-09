Advertisement

Five states legalize marijuana last week

Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana and Mississippi legalized some form of marijuana use.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Measures to legalize marijuana in five states got major victories in last week’s election.

Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana and Mississippi legalized some form of marijuana use.

South Dakota became the first state whose voters approved both recreational and medical cannabis in the same election.

Medicinal marijuana also was made legal in Mississippi. New Jersey, Montana and Arizona all legalized recreation cannabis.

Oregon also became the first state to make possession of small amounts of harder drugs, including cocaine, heroin and meth, violations not punishable by jail time.

Voters in Oregon and Washington, D.C. also approved measures to allow for the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms.

