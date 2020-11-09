Advertisement

Eta churning over the Gulf of Mexico

The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength again soon
By Matt Engelbrecht, Phillip Williams, Charlie Ironmonger and Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After regaining tropical storm strength, Eta made landfall over the Florida Keys Sunday night. The storm will likely continue to slowly strengthen, with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center expecting Eta to regain hurricane status Monday afternoon as it moves westward away from south Florida. The current forecast has the storm nearing the Florida panhandle as a tropical storm late Friday. This could enhance our rain chances later this week.

Tropical Storm Eta
Tropical Storm Eta(WITN Weather)

With the formation of Eta, 2020 now has recorded the most named storms (28) in a single season. The hurricane season runs through the end of November. The next name on the list is Theta.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Joe Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided...
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration
(MGN)
Fatal hunting accident under investigation in Duplin County
This election is an historic one, that will have many “firsts” and a couple more things that...
Local historian reacts to historic election projections
Cancer survivor wins $1 million
ENC breast cancer survivor wins $1 million lottery prize

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Warmer then turning wet mid to late week
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 1108
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 1108
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 11-07
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 11-07
Weather Authority Forecast For November 7, 2020
Weather Authority Forecast For November 7, 2020