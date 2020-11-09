Eta churning over the Gulf of Mexico

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After regaining tropical storm strength, Eta made landfall over the Florida Keys Sunday night. The storm will likely continue to slowly strengthen, with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center expecting Eta to regain hurricane status Monday afternoon as it moves westward away from south Florida. The current forecast has the storm nearing the Florida panhandle as a tropical storm late Friday. This could enhance our rain chances later this week.

Tropical Storm Eta (WITN Weather)

With the formation of Eta, 2020 now has recorded the most named storms (28) in a single season. The hurricane season runs through the end of November. The next name on the list is Theta.

