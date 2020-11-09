COVID-19: Superior Court canceled in Pitt County this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Testing for COVID-19 is forcing the cancellation of Superior Court in one Eastern Carolina county.

Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount said all Superior Court sessions are canceled through Saturday.

The judge said this was being done “out of an abundance of caution” while testing is going on.

Blount said cases scheduled for this week will be rescheduled.

A news release says this is not impacting District Court, while the courthouse and clerk’s office remain open.

