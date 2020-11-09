Advertisement

Mayor & police chief inside when SUV crashes into business

A dry cleaners caught fire this morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.
A dry cleaners caught fire this morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A business owned by the mayor of an Eastern Carolina town caught fire this morning after an SUV crashed into the side of the building.

That crash also damaged the police cruiser used by the town’s police chief.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at Chocowinity Dry Cleaners on Highway 17 in Chocowinity. The business is almost across the street from the town hall.

Fire damaged an addition to the building, while the main part of the business remains intact.

Chocowinity police Sgt. Todd Taylor said a Cadillac Escalade ran off the road and first struck the police vehicle before crashing into the building.

Police Chief Ralph Whitehurst was inside the dry cleaners speaking with Mayor James Mobley, Jr. at the time.

At first, the mayor tried to get the man out of the burning vehicle. Chocowinity firefighters were able to eventually free the man from the wreckage.

The driver was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital and there’s no word on his condition.

No one was injured inside the business which has been there since 1951.

