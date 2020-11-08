Local Historian Reacts to Historic Election Projections

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2020 presidential election is an historic one that will have many “firsts” and a couple more things that are pretty rare if the projections are correct.

Kamala Harris is the first Black and Asian American woman to be elected vice president and Joe Biden is the second Catholic to be elected president. Also, this is only the 11th time in our nations history an incumbent president has not been re-elected.

WITN asked Beaufort Community College History Professor, Dr. Keith Lyon about these history making aspects.

“I think it’s a pretty extraordinary day not least in terms of, it’s very, very hard to unseat an incumbent president.” Lyon said.

The last time a president lost re-election was Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

This year’s election is also different in terms of concession. President Trump has long said he would not make the transfer of power easy, which Lyon explained isn’t the traditional way.

“It’s very odd, it’s very unusual. Everything about this presidency has been unusual.” he said.

The president has already filed several lawsuits regarding the election results, and we will have to wait and see how those turn out.

“It’s really not normal, not the scope breadth, and the sort of vitriol of it at all.” Lyon said.

