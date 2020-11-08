Goldsboro shooting injures 2; 1 in critical condition

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Goldsboro police officers respondedd to calls of shots fired in the 900 block of N. Carolina St. Upon arrival they found multiple vehicles with bullet holes but no victims.

Police were notified later that Ramah Basean Lennox, 32, of Goldsboro was at Wayne UNC Health Care being treated for a gunshot wound. Lennox was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenvile, where he is currently in critical condition.

Another victim, Alquan Jermique Dunn, 25, of Goldsboro, was treated at Wayne UNC for a gunshot wound.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s are investigating the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

If you have information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to contact Wayne County Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.

