Warsaw to kick off several Veterans Day events this weekend

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Warsaw is hosting multiple events to commemorate Veterans Day throughout the weekend.

The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce invites the community to participate.

There will be handwashing stations and social distance signs, and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.

Here is a timeline of events:

Saturday, November 7

7 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast at St. John’s Masonic Lodge #13, Warsaw Baptist Church

9 a.m: Sidewalk vendors and food trucks line up on Front Street

9 a.m.: Parade line-up begins

10 a.m.: VFW memorial service at Veterans Park on Railroad Street

10:45 a.m: Presentation of parade marshalls and honorees

10:55 a.m.: NC Forestry Service flyover

11 a.m.: 100th Veterans Day Parade

Noon: Warsaw Fire Department barbecue lunch fundraiser

1 - 3 p.m.: Duplin Veterans Museum tours at LP Best House on Hill Street

7:30 p.m.: Boy Scout flag retirement ceremony at Warsaw Presbyterian Church on Hill Street

Sunday, November 8

6 p.m.: Area churches veterans service at First Missionary Baptist on Hill Street.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.