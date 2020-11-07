Veterans Day event changes due to COVID-19

Advertisement

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans Day is coming up next week, and some towns are adjusting plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those celebrations changing is in Greenville.

Instead of an in-person commemoration, the Recreation and Parks Department and the Veterans Council for Pitt County are streaming their program on Facebook.

Speakers will include Veterans from all five branches of the military, along with city leaders.

Veterans Day Event Organizer Tommy Stephenson said, “We are hoping it goes viral all the way across Pitt County. So the Veterans are seeing we are thinking about them, and we are wishing them a happy veterans day and thank them for their service.”

You can view the Veterans Day event’s live stream by going to the Greenville Recreation and Parks Facebook page.

