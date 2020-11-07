Vendors adjust to virtual Down East Holiday Show

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Down East Holiday Show is virtual this year and local vendors and shoppers have had to adjust.

Beverly DeWitt has been a vendor at the holiday show for seven years, selling handcrafted items such as custom crochet dolls and hats for her business, Awesomewonder4u.

Picking up the hobby at age 7, DeWitt said it started with her brother more than 40 years ago.

"My brother said “Hey come here, let me teach you something,” DeWitt said. “He was taking home economics and I guess I was getting on my mom’s nerves and he wanted to teach me how to crochet to get out of her hair.”

DeWitt was hooked on crochet soon after, spending 2-3 hours of her free time making patterns and showcasing them at the holiday show.

“It’s been wonderful because I’ve been right near the Santa Claus and people come over and see my stuff,” DeWitt said. "It’s a little bit sad because my customers, they usually come and they want to see my stuff in the booth and want to feel it and touch it and talk to me about crocheting.”

DeWitt said crochet is a dying art and misses the opportunity to talk to people about her handmade items, but understands why the event changed this year.

“I wish it could’ve still been in person but I understand we have to be six feet apart,” DeWitt said. "Social distancing is important at this particular time, and I think this is yet another way. We have all these great technology that’s out now and maybe this is something new for the show also moving forward for individuals that can’t get out to the show.”

DeWitt finds ways to interact with customers and keep the creativity flowing, making custom crochet dolls of people she hasn’t met.

“[Individuals] say to me “I want a unicorn doll,” or I just did a set of twins recently,” DeWitt said. "And [the customer] said “Well one twin, they always dress alike, but one has his hat on backwards or what have you.”

A dedicated holiday show vendor, DeWitt continues to look on the bright side, doing what she loves most.

“It’s more than just the crocheting. I think about crocheting and being happy.”

Participating vendors will be listed on the shopping site after shoppers register for the Virtual Show. The links will direct shoppers to the vendors' websites where they can make a purchase or instant message them.

The Virtual Show, which runs from Nov. 6-8, will also feature Santa reading stories to children each day of the event.

