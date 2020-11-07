Some in ENC already decorating for Christmas to spread some joy
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s Christmas time! Well, not quite, but with everything going on in the world, some people around Eastern North Carolina are already putting up decorations in hopes of bringing that holiday cheer to the area.
Cindy Mills is part of the St. Paul’s Christmas Tour and says now more than ever, it’s important to find joy any way that you can.
Mills says decorating for Christmas takes people away from all the bad in the world and takes you to a place of kindness and love.
Carol Ward and her grand-daughter Alia Post, say decorating early brings cheer in a time when we need it most.
Residents around Greenville say if it makes you happy this year, you should do it.
WITN also reached out to Mountain Boys Trees who said they will be bringing Christmas trees to Greenville in about a week and a half to sell to the community.
