Some in ENC already decorating for Christmas to spread some joy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s Christmas time! Well, not quite, but with everything going on in the world, some people around Eastern North Carolina are already putting up decorations in hopes of bringing that holiday cheer to the area.

Cindy Mills is part of the St. Paul’s Christmas Tour and says now more than ever, it’s important to find joy any way that you can.

“We are living in a very depressing time right now, because of COVID, because of world affairs. There’s a lot of people that are angry with each other because of politics and Christmas is a time of joy.”

Mills says decorating for Christmas takes people away from all the bad in the world and takes you to a place of kindness and love.

Carol Ward and her grand-daughter Alia Post, say decorating early brings cheer in a time when we need it most.

“It brings hope. It also makes it cheerful and we need a lot of cheer right now with the way the virus is and everything.”

Residents around Greenville say if it makes you happy this year, you should do it.

WITN also reached out to Mountain Boys Trees who said they will be bringing Christmas trees to Greenville in about a week and a half to sell to the community.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.