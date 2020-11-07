Pender County man jailed on multiple drug charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pender County man is in jail, facing several drug charges from a narcotics bust on Thursday. According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice/Narcotics Unit and Burgaw Police officers searched a home at 413 South Bodenheimer Street in Burgaw.

According to a news release, officers found and seized about 870 grams of Marijuana, Drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a large amount of money.

Investigators arrested Roscoe Sharone Cherry on multiple drug charges.

Pender County man arrested on drug charges (WITN)

Pender County Sheriff’s deputies charged Cherry with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

