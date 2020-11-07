Advertisement

Lime spills onto Perquimans County roadway after farm vehicle flips over

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A spreader used for agricultural purposes flipped on its side Friday in Perquimans County, sending a load of lime onto the roadway. According to Perquimans County Emergency Management, the Perquimans 911 Center got the call about a vehicle accident at the intersection of Harvey Point Road and Ocean Highway around 3:00 pm.

When crews arrived, they found the farm vehicle flipped over, and the load of lime it was carrying spilled onto the roadway. Public safety personnel and local farmers helped clean up the roadway and spread dirt for the small fluid spill.

Emergency crews say the driver of the vehicle was airlifted by Nightingale Air Ambulance for further evaluation.

Multiple agencies responded to assist with the accident and clean-up, including Hertford Police Department, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Hertford Fire Department, Perquimans County EMS, Perquimans County Emergency Management, NC State Highway Patrol, NC Department of Transportation, and Nightingale Air Ambulance.

