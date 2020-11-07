“Letters to Veterans” takes place of Southeastern NC Veterans Day parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An effort to deliver letters to Veterans ended up being a huge success. The annual Southeastern North Carolina Veterans Day Parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So committee members came up with a way to honor local veterans by asking students in area schools to write letters thanking them for their service.

Marc Biddison, with the Southeast North Carolina Parade Committee, said it’s an overwhelming tribute.

“We are targeting initially nursing homes that have Veterans in them, and then what we have in excess of that we have lots of Veterans service groups here VFW, American Legions, Vietnam Veterans of America those types of groups that we’ll deliver the rest to.”

Biddison says they also had “Pets for Vets,” where people donated blankets for service animals or Veterans who have pets.

