Advertisement

First all-Black Women’s Army Corps. WWII vet to be celebrated

Arleatha Helton
Arleatha Helton(John Moore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - PFC Arleatha S. Helton is to be celebrated ahead of Veterans Day.

Helton is of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, according to the event’s flyer.

The organizer says Helton served with the first all-Black Women’s Army Corps., deployed during WWII.

Out of 855 black women, there are 11 still living, and Helton is one of them.

Supporters can go to the Word Tabernacle Chapel, Impact Center at 821 Word Plaza, in Rocky Mount.

The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina first lady apologizes for comment on Trump supporters
Fatal hunting accident under investigation in Duplin County
UPDATE: Greenville police identify man caught on home surveillance entering home
POLICE: Woman hospitalized after Kinston dog attack
ECU renames two campus buildings after former chancellors

Latest News

Warsaw to kick off several Veterans Day events this weekend
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny afternoon expected as fog clears
“Letters to Veterans” takes place of Southeastern NC Veterans Day parade
Some in ENC already decorating for Christmas to spread some joy