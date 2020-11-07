First all-Black Women’s Army Corps. WWII vet to be celebrated

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - PFC Arleatha S. Helton is to be celebrated ahead of Veterans Day.

Helton is of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, according to the event’s flyer.

The organizer says Helton served with the first all-Black Women’s Army Corps., deployed during WWII.

Out of 855 black women, there are 11 still living, and Helton is one of them.

Supporters can go to the Word Tabernacle Chapel, Impact Center at 821 Word Plaza, in Rocky Mount.

The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m.

