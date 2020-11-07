Fatal hunting accident under investigation in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace says one person has died in what is being described as a hunting accident.

It’s believed the person suffered from a possible accidental self-inflicted shooting just north of Wallace in a wooded area.

The call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

No further information has been released at this time.

NC Wildlife is investigating.

