Fatal hunting accident under investigation in Duplin County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace says one person has died in what is being described as a hunting accident.

It’s believed the person suffered from a possible accidental self-inflicted shooting just north of Wallace in a wooded area.

The call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

No further information has been released at this time.

NC Wildlife is investigating.

