Fatal hunting accident under investigation in Duplin County
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace says one person has died in what is being described as a hunting accident.
It’s believed the person suffered from a possible accidental self-inflicted shooting just north of Wallace in a wooded area.
The call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m. Friday.
No further information has been released at this time.
NC Wildlife is investigating.
