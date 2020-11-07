ENC breast cancer survivor wins $1 million lottery prize

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A breast cancer survivor says she can now relax after winning a $1 million lottery prize.

The last time Doris Harrison of Roanoke Rapids won big was when she heard the news that she’d beaten cancer 25-years ago.

The second time came Wednesday after winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Harrison stopped at Mo’s on NC 48 to play Pick 3 and Pick 4 and decided to add some scratch off tickets as well, including a 10 dollar “Carolina Black Million Edition.”

Harrison says that was the first ticket she scratched off and when she saw she had won, she forgot about the other tickets.

She is taking home more than $424,000 after taxes.

When asked how she would celebrate, she said she’d love to get some sleep, relax, and not worry about anything.

