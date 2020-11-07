Advertisement

Cruisin’ for Our Vets event set for Grantsboro

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The community is invited to a cruise through Pamlico County to honor veterans.

Trucks, cars, and motorcycles can support by displaying American flags and other patriotic decors to appreciate our troops.

The route will start on Highway 306 to the stoplight in Grantsboro. Then, vehicles will turn right on Highway 55, travel down to Oriental across the high-rise bridge to the stop sign. Next, drivers will turn right on Janiero Road to the stop sign. And lastly, turn left on Kershaw Road until the end, and come back out to Highway 306 where cars will disband.

The event will take place at Pitt Community College at 5049 N.C. 306 around 11 a.m.

