Coping with stress and anxiety you may be dealing with right now

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is a lot going on right now, and it can be a lot to process and take in. Mental Health experts say they are seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help dealing with stress and anxiety.

Kieth Hamm is a Community Liaison with Integrated Family Services. He says many people are dealing with elevated levels of stress. “We’re having a piling on effect between the pandemic, the election, and the holidays are coming up,” said Hamm.

Hamm explains that it’s okay if you find yourself feeling down or overwhelmed with everything going on in the world right now. “It is very normal, because I’m reminding people of this every day that this pandemic has been going on for about seven months, we don’t know when it’s going to end and I think people underestimate the emotional toll that it has taken on everyone,” said Hamm.

Even in a normal election, Hamm says it can stir up stress for millions, and this election certainly isn’t normal. “Normally an election can be a stressful time but this is a particularly stressful election on top of a seven-month pandemic and then staring down the barrel of the holidays,” explained Hamm.

Experts at Integrated Family Services say those emotions and worries about the holiday season can be linked back to the pandemic as well, since cases are continuing to surge and there is a sense of unknown.

Hamm explains, “Even people who are excited about the holidays, people are dreading it because people don’t know what it’s going to look like.”

As for ways to cope with all of these emotions, Hamm says, “Fresh air, exercise, mindfulness, meditation, these are things that we’ve really got to focus on if we’re going to be able to minimize our stress and anxiety levels right now.”

Experts also say it’s important to reach out. Integrated Family Services has a number of ways you can receive help, they include an online chat, a 24/7 crisis support line, and on a limited basis in-person counseling. You can find more information on their services at, http://www.integratedfamilyservices.net/.

