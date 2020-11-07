Advertisement

Children’s Miracle Network to hold fundraiser

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser on Saturday called Extra Life.

It is the yearly gaming event that benefits James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Extra Life strives to unite thousands of players around the world in a 24-hour fundraising and gaming marathon to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

For more information and to Register: www.extra-life.org

Since 2014, organizers say the event has raised $86,000 for our children’s hospital.

