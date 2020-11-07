Busy week ahead for Greenville City Council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council meets three times virtually next week between November 9-13. The meetings can be viewed live on GTV9 or streamed through the City of Greenville website at www.greenvillenc.gov.

One of those meetings is a workshop session to address a pavement condition survey, stormwater regulatory changes, and an African American Cultural Trail development.

Following the workshop, city leaders say the council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 pm to discuss several agenda items, including city construction and renovation projects. Some of the projects include the proposed construction of Wildwood Park Phase Three, Eppes Rec. Center renovations, a proposed mural in uptown Greenville, and more.

The council meeting week wraps up with a regular meeting via Zoom on November 12 at 6:00 pm. According to the schedule, council members will consider board, commission, and committee appointments. They’ll also discuss several commercial and residential rezoning requests.

The public is encouraged to watch the City Council’s meeting live on GTV9. Procedures are in place for the public comment period and public hearing by remote access.

Registration to comment or participate in the meetings can be found on the city website, www.greenvillenc.gov.

