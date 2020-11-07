A Rebuild N.C. case manager says she was wrongfully terminated

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 100 cases being handled by Rebuild N.C. are in question after their case manager was fired, along with at least a dozen others, for reasons, the case manager said, aren’t true.

The organization helps victims of hurricanes on our coast by rebuilding their homes damaged during the storms.

The former employee agreed to speak with WITN News anonymously over fear of retribution for a future government position.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that all of those people are sitting out there now and I have to see them,” said the employee. “And I just feel like I let them down again.”

She said Jones County Commissioner James Harper confronted her supervisor for dropping the ball on hundreds of clients in Jones County.

“I literally was terminated that day,” said the employee. “By the exact wording of what the commissioner said about her. And they turn around and terminate me and say the commissioner said that about me.”

Harper is outraged and demanding a state audit of the program.

“That level of unprofessionalism demonstrated is undeserving for anyone,” said Harper.

North Carolina Office of Rebuild and Recovery Chief of Staff Ryan Flynn declined to comment on the employee’s termination or on the calls for an audit.

“Our case managers are the most important staff of this entire effort, and we’ve got a lot of projects underway right now,” said Flynn.

But now, over 50 cases fear their progress is up-ended as a new case manager they don’t know comes in.

“A lot of stuff that’s been done in here is from friends and family helping me out,” said Edna Murrell, who said she’s been waiting over two years for help. “I’ve done it myself.”

Flynn reassured applicants they have nothing to worry about.

“Nothing is lost and none of the applicants that that individual may have been working with would miss a beat,” said Flynn.

But the employee is concerned it will be months before her clients get the help they desperately need.

“We were so close,” she said tearfully. “And then, to just be tossed away like nothing.”

