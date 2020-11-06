Advertisement

POLICE: Woman hospitalized after Kinston dog attack

Kinston police say a cane corso owned by Cornelius Kittrell, 49, jumped a fence and attacked his neighbor.
(KCRG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is hospitalized after police say she was attacked by her neighbor’s dog.

Kinston police say a cane corso owned by Cornelius Kittrell, 49, jumped a fence and attacked his neighbor on Huntington Circle. The neighbor underwent surgery for bite injuries to the back of the head, both arms and both legs, according to police.

Officers say Kittrell was cited for rabies vaccination violations and city code violations, which includes when an animal attacks a person.

Neighbors tell WITN there have been numerous problems with Kittrell’s dogs getting into neighbors yards for the last few years.

The dog is currently being housed at a veterinarian’s office until a trial in January.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County parents accused of not feeding baby
Katherine, a massive great white shark, reappears off North Carolina coast
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
UPDATE: Greenville police identify man caught on home surveillance entering home
Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested walking down the street

Latest News

UPDATE: Greenville police identify man caught on home surveillance entering home
Emerge Gallery highlighting two exhibits through virtual reception
Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania; Trump attacks process
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Sprinkles