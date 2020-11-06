POLICE: Woman hospitalized after Kinston dog attack

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is hospitalized after police say she was attacked by her neighbor’s dog.

Kinston police say a cane corso owned by Cornelius Kittrell, 49, jumped a fence and attacked his neighbor on Huntington Circle. The neighbor underwent surgery for bite injuries to the back of the head, both arms and both legs, according to police.

Officers say Kittrell was cited for rabies vaccination violations and city code violations, which includes when an animal attacks a person.

Neighbors tell WITN there have been numerous problems with Kittrell’s dogs getting into neighbors yards for the last few years.

The dog is currently being housed at a veterinarian’s office until a trial in January.

