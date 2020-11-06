TROOPERS: Mother, three children seriously injured in Duplin County accident

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her three children are in the hospital after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer.

The Highway Patrol and Duplin County officials say the accident happened around 8:50 Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 24 and 50 near Kenansville.

Troopers say that the car and a tractor-trailer collided, pinning the mother inside and throwing three of the children from the vehicle. Troopers couldn’t provide ages immediately but one child was in a car seat.

All four were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

