Saving Graces: Sprinkles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sprinkles.

Volunteers say Sprinkles is a very sweet and patient mom who is ready to be someone’s baby herself! She’s very affectionate and loves to sit next to you and cuddle. They say she loves to watch tv and follow her foster parents around.

Saving Graces is in pet smart until November 15 and meeting potential adopters by appointment only. You can see all of the cats and kittens available for adoption here.

