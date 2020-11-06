Phillip’s Forecast: Partly sunny with a splash and dash shower possible

Friday

While most places will remain dry, a few light, brief showers are possible Friday afternoon. Highs temperatures, even with the clouds, will still warm into the low to mid 70s with light northeasterly winds.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will stick around through the weekend with continued great weather on tap. Skies will run partly sunny after morning fog burns away with temps maxing out in the mid 70s range with overnight lows falling to the upper 50s. The sunshine and warmer than average weather is expected to continue into the upcoming work week.