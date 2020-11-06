Pamlico County fully re-opens school for K-5 Students

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pamlico County Schools approved a re-entry plan for grades K-5. Every family who chose in-person learning for K-1 students in Pamlico County fully returned to school Thursday, November 5th.

The 2nd-3rd grades return Thursday, November 12th. 4th-5th grades return Thursday, November 19th.

The Pamlico County Superintendent, Lisa Jackson, said, “Those that are nervous have the option of the virtual classes, and so we do have some that are in our virtual academy.” Jackson explained the partial re-opening plan with precautions like temperature checks, exposure questions, and mask requirements.

The Principal of Pamlico County Primary School, Crystal Dixon, said, “It feels a little bit like the first day of school again, which is always an exciting time, but our teachers are ready. They’re very well prepared. Our parents prepared our students very well last night. Students got out of the car and off the bus this morning very excited, so it’s been a great day so far.”

This decision comes as Governor Roy Cooper announced K-5 schools could re-open fully.

Pitt County Schools have also fully re-opened for K-5 Students.

