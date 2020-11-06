Advertisement

Pamlico County fully re-opens school for K-5 Students

Pamlico County fully re-opens school for K-5 Students
Pamlico County fully re-opens school for K-5 Students(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pamlico County Schools approved a re-entry plan for grades K-5. Every family who chose in-person learning for K-1 students in Pamlico County fully returned to school Thursday, November 5th.

The 2nd-3rd grades return Thursday, November 12th. 4th-5th grades return Thursday, November 19th.

The Pamlico County Superintendent, Lisa Jackson, said, “Those that are nervous have the option of the virtual classes, and so we do have some that are in our virtual academy.” Jackson explained the partial re-opening plan with precautions like temperature checks, exposure questions, and mask requirements.

The Principal of Pamlico County Primary School, Crystal Dixon, said, “It feels a little bit like the first day of school again, which is always an exciting time, but our teachers are ready. They’re very well prepared. Our parents prepared our students very well last night. Students got out of the car and off the bus this morning very excited, so it’s been a great day so far.”

This decision comes as Governor Roy Cooper announced K-5 schools could re-open fully.

Pitt County Schools have also fully re-opened for K-5 Students.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members
Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home
Governor Roy Cooper defeats Dan Forest

Latest News

Fatal Jacksonville crash under investigation
Onslow County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19 exposure
Over 4,000 military absentee ballots outstanding in North Carolina
Coast Guard searching for possible missing people in the water near Buxton