Advertisement

Onslow School Board member-elect says he won’t consider stepping down.

Eric Whitfield’s candidacy was muddied in March when he used a racial slur online, causing him to lose his job.
Eric Whitfield at a September Board of Education Meet the Candidates Forum
Eric Whitfield at a September Board of Education Meet the Candidates Forum(City of Jacksonville)
By Liam Collins
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County School Board Member-Elect Eric Whitfield will be sworn in on December 1, and he plans to stay there.

In response to parents' concerns and requests from the Onslow County Republican Party to step down, Whitfield said in a phone call with WITN News he won’t consider it until June.

“If they enjoy being angry, they have that right,” said Whitfield. “They have nothing for them to be angry about.”

Whitfield, a Republican, got some heat in March for using the term “ignorant darkies” in reference to a group of African Americans in a Facebook post during his campaign for the Board of Education.

Eric Whitfield referred to a group of African Americans as "ignorant darkies."
Eric Whitfield referred to a group of African Americans as "ignorant darkies."(Liam Collins)

“I’m just going to vote with whoever the new chair is,” said Whitfield. “It’s not like I’m going to change the world.”

Whitfield, along with three other Republican candidates, defeated three current board members, Chair Pam Thomas and members Earl Taylor and Paul Wiggins.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Controversial candidate elected to Onslow School Board over three current members
Greenville Police seeking information on man caught on home surveillance entering home
Pitt County parents accused of not feeding baby
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome

Latest News

Matt’s Forecast: A few quick showers; Mid 70s
Pitt Friends 11-5-20
Carteret County man arrested on child exploitation charges
Famiglia restaurant hosting a Bone Appetit this weekend
Newly elected Onslow BOE member will not step down