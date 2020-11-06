Onslow School Board member-elect says he won’t consider stepping down.

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County School Board Member-Elect Eric Whitfield will be sworn in on December 1, and he plans to stay there.

In response to parents' concerns and requests from the Onslow County Republican Party to step down, Whitfield said in a phone call with WITN News he won’t consider it until June.

“If they enjoy being angry, they have that right,” said Whitfield. “They have nothing for them to be angry about.”

Whitfield, a Republican, got some heat in March for using the term “ignorant darkies” in reference to a group of African Americans in a Facebook post during his campaign for the Board of Education.

Eric Whitfield referred to a group of African Americans as "ignorant darkies." (Liam Collins)

“I’m just going to vote with whoever the new chair is,” said Whitfield. “It’s not like I’m going to change the world.”

Whitfield, along with three other Republican candidates, defeated three current board members, Chair Pam Thomas and members Earl Taylor and Paul Wiggins.

