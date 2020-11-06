Onslow County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19 exposure

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Court is out of session in Onslow County.

The courthouse reported exposure to COVID-19 and canceled scheduled district and small claims cases for the rest of the week, beginning Wednesday.

Criminal Superior Court will remain in session, and criminal first appearances will go on as planned.

Officials say any cases scheduled for this past Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday will receive a continuation notice and a new court date, but some court matters can still be handled online.

