Advertisement

North Carolina first lady apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

Kristin Cooper, Gov. Roy Cooper's wife.
Kristin Cooper, Gov. Roy Cooper's wife.(NC Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s first lady has apologized after a screenshot of her saying she "flipped off'' supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally in the state was circulated on social media.

Kristin Cooper apologized Thursday through an emailed statement from her spokesperson to The News & Observer. The screenshot of Cooper’s comments shows her saying that she "flipped off'' a "pitiful family group'' that was waving flags at the state Capitol.

Michelle Morrow, an organizer for the event on Sunday, told WRAL-TV that attendees had been carrying a “Trump flag” and other flags. Cooper said her "personal Facebook comments and actions leading to it were inappropriate.''

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County parents accused of not feeding baby
Katherine, a massive great white shark, reappears off North Carolina coast
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
UPDATE: Greenville police identify man caught on home surveillance entering home
Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested walking down the street

Latest News

UPDATE: Greenville police identify man caught on home surveillance entering home
Emerge Gallery highlighting two exhibits through virtual reception
Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania; Trump attacks process
POLICE: Woman hospitalized after Kinston dog attack