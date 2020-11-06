North Carolina first lady apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s first lady has apologized after a screenshot of her saying she "flipped off'' supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally in the state was circulated on social media.

Kristin Cooper apologized Thursday through an emailed statement from her spokesperson to The News & Observer. The screenshot of Cooper’s comments shows her saying that she "flipped off'' a "pitiful family group'' that was waving flags at the state Capitol.

Michelle Morrow, an organizer for the event on Sunday, told WRAL-TV that attendees had been carrying a “Trump flag” and other flags. Cooper said her "personal Facebook comments and actions leading to it were inappropriate.''

