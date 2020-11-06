Nine NC county boards of elections counting additional votes Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Nine county boards of elections are meeting Friday to consider a total of at least 4,300 additional absentee by-mail ballots, and approved ballots will be added to the unofficial results on the State Board of Elections website after the meetings.

County boards of elections will continue to meet through November 13 to consider additional absentee by-mail ballots that arrive at their offices through November 12, provided they were postmarked on or before Election Day.

As of Friday morning, about 99,000 voters who requested an absentee by-mail ballot had not yet returned an accepted ballot or voted in person during the early voting period.

The state says the number of these ballots ultimately returned will be less than 99,000 because some voters cast their ballot in person on Election Day and others likely did not vote at all.

The State Board will not know how many voters with outstanding absentee ballots voted on Election Day until the county boards of elections complete their regular post-election tasks during the canvass period.

Additionally, about 31,900 eligible ballots arrived at county boards of elections over the past few days. These envelopes have been scanned in but have not yet been officially approved by the county board or added to the unofficial results.

The 40,766 provisional ballots voted statewide will be researched to determine whether the voter was eligible, and the approved ballots will be reported on the Election Night Results website on November 12 and 13. In 2016, about 44 percent of provisional ballots cast statewide were counted.

County boards will complete their processes and canvass the election on November 13. The State Board will meet on November 24 to complete its canvass.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.