Jim’s Forecast: Foggy start Friday; A few coastal showers

Early fog will translate to mostly cloudy skies by late morning
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday

Inland fog will thin out after 9am with mostly cloudy skies from lunchtime through the afternoon. Light showers will be possible along the coast with inland areas generally staying dry. Highs temperatures, even with the clouds, will still warm into the mid 70s with light easterly winds.

Thick fog will cover the area early Friday morning.
Thick fog will cover the area early Friday morning.(WITN)

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will stick around through the weekend with continued great weather on tap. Skies will run mostly sunny with temps maxing out in the mid 70s range with overnight lows falling to the upper 50s. The sunshine and warmer than average weather is expected to continue into the upcoming work week.

Warm and sunny for the Pirates
Warm and sunny for the Pirates(Jim Howard)

