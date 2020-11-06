Kinston fatal shooting one of three to happen in one week

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police arrested the man wanted in the fatal shooting in Kinston on Wednesday night.

Trevor Peters, 26, was arrested Thursday night after a search warrant was issued for him in the afternoon, Major Jenee Spencer said.

“Mr. Peters was taken into custody without incident after he was found walking in the area of Stadium and George Ave. Kinston,” Spencer said.

The fatal shooting happened Wednesday night at E. Bright Street near Simon Bright Apartments while officers were investigating a non-fatal shooting at the opposite end of the complex.

Another shooting happened in the Kinston area on Tuesday, but all are under investigation and there is no information on whether the shootings were related.

With a total of three shootings in one week, residents said they’re concerned about the increasing violence in the area.

Novatni Nicholson, who’s lived in Kinston for more than 30 years, said the gunshots need to stop.

“Older people can’t come outside anymore and sit on their porch,” Nicholson said. “Because they don’t know which way to look, because at any time, a bullet could just come by and start flying.”

Nicholson recalled when his neighborhood was safer.

“Back then, you could fight and be friends the next minute," Nicholson said. “Or not, because that’s how it was back in the day. We fought and then we became best friends. But now, they fight [and go get their guns] it ain’t right. You taking somebody’s life. You gotta figure out how their family and kids feel. It’s time out for it, it’s time out.”

Major Spencer said it’s been a busy month with shootings. The department is using a data-driven approach where they take data from the prior week to determine where crime is occurring and what area to focus on.

“Our officers are working in the right places," Spencer said. "It’s hard to predict where shootings are gonna occur so we’re doing our best to suppress that activity.”

Despite officers patrolling the area, Kinston residents said they’re worried for young people having to deal with the ongoing violence and hope for change.

“We gotta look at our young people. They’re our next generation," Nicholson said. "If we don’t get doing right on the right track, they are gonna be out here in the grave somewhere.”

Frederick Brewer, a barber in the neighborhood, said he has a 9 and 10-year-old living with him.

“I try to teach them life skills," Brewer said. “You don’t need to be in no gang, you’re in the “Brewer” gang.”

Brewer said Washington’s death affects everyone in the community.

"Even if I don’t know the person who got shot or who got killed, it hurts me because I don’t think it should be that bad,' Brewer said. "Because it’s a small town. It’s not a big city like New York or Chicago, somewhere where you might not see somebody, but we are linked.”

Peters is being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.