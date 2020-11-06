Health leaders give advice for holiday gatherings amid COVID-19 rising numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is just three weeks away, and state health leaders warn about rising COVID-19 cases and the potential for holiday gatherings to push them even higher.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen recommends limiting holiday gatherings and avoid them altogether if you’re sick. She said, do not attend or host a gathering if you feel ill or have been diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19.

While the state’s limit on gatherings is still in place, they say smaller is better, and hosting the gathering outdoors is preferred.

“While the safest thing we can do for our friends and family and loved ones is to avoid getting together in person, especially indoors, I know that runs counter to our holiday traditions,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen. “Folks want and need to be together during the holidays. We can’t eliminate risk, but we can decrease it.”

Cohen said, if you have tables, keep people who live together grouped at the same table and space the tables six feet apart, and clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces such as door handles and sink faucets.

The NCDHHS recommends practicing the 3W’s the entire time during a gathering and take a COVID-19 screening test before traveling or attending a family gathering. The 3W’s include Wearing a face covering, waiting at least 6 feet apart from others, and washing your hands.

Dr. Cohen added that the NCDHHS would release more formal guidance for Thanksgiving early next week.

