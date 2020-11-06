Fatal Jacksonville crash under investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a Thursday vehicle crash where one person was killed.

Police say around 11:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 65-year-old Nabor Rocha of Pink Hill was traveling south on Bell Fork Road in the left turn lane at the intersection of Brynn Marr Road.

The Trailblazer was stopped at a red light, preparing to turn left.

The front left of the Trailblazer collided with the front left of a Chevy Equinox driven by 38-year-old Brittany Jones of Jacksonville.

A passenger in the Trailblazer, 77-year-old Maria Felix Rocha of Richlands, was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where she was pronounced dead. Nabor Rocha was treated and released.

Jones and a passenger were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for medical evaluation of injuries. Police say this is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Corporal Mickey Gee 910-938-6442 or mgee@jacksonvillenc.gov.

